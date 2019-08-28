Why is it easier to love other people than to love ourselves? Why do we feel lonely or lost, even when we have a super busy social life and a decent career? Why does it sometimes feel like a lie when people ask us “how are you?” and we say “good!”.

为什么爱别人比爱自己更容易？即使我们拥有充实的社交生活或不错的职业，为什么我们还是会感到寂寞或失落？当人们问我们“你好吗？”并且我们说“好！”时，为什么有时听起来像在说假话？

Crystyl Mo is best known for her work in the food world, as a food writer, entrepreneur and TV personality, but recently, after 15 years in the industry, she’s been thinking more about questions of self-awareness, purpose and compassion, and how she can bring more meaning into her daily work.

Crystyl Mo莫云以其在美食行业的专业成就而闻名，作为美食作家，企业家和电视名人，但最近，在她从业15年后，她一直在思考关于自我认知，人生目标和同情心，以及如何为自己的日常工作带来更多意义。

About three years ago, Mo decided to go “back to school” to add a second career to her plate: life coach. She now works with private clients and companies, and has just launched an online course focused on love and relationships. She says her motivation to move into coaching stems from her own inner work.

大约三年前，莫云决定“回到学校”为她的人生板块增添第二个职业：生活导师。她现在与个人客户和公司合作，刚刚推出了一个专注于情感和关系的在线课程。她说，她进入导师行业的动机源于她自己的内心。

“I wanted to help others heal from challenging childhoods, insecurity and confusion, just as I’ve worked on healing myself,” she says. “If I can do it, anyone can”.

“我想帮助其他人从痛苦的童年，不安全感和困惑中痊愈，就像我一直努力治疗自己一样，”她说。“如果我能做到，任何人都可以”。

First tell us a bit about yourself, what first brought you to Shanghai, and what you’ve been doing in all that time here.

先告诉我们一些关于你自己，是什么让你来到上海，以及你在这里所做的一些事情。

I came to China way back in 1996 to study Chinese at Nanjing University and Tsinghua University. After graduating, I was lucky to be in the right time at the right place and got a job as China correspondent for a Time Warner magazine. A few years later, I began freelance writing about my favorite topics: culture, art and food.

我于1996年来到中国，在南京大学和清华大学学习汉语。毕业后，我很幸运能够在合适的时间出现在合适的地方，我得到了时代华纳杂志驻中国记者的工作。几年后，我开始自由撰写关于我最喜欢的主题的文章：文化，艺术和食物。

Eventually, after meeting my chef husband, I focused exclusively on food writing, right when Shanghai’s restaurant scene was taking off. I was a founding editor of Time Out Shanghai and spent almost five years writing about Shanghai’s restaurant openings (and closings), from street vendors to Michelin-recognized chefs.

随后，在与遇到我的厨师丈夫后，便开始专注于美食主题的写作，当时的上海正处在餐饮业迅速发展的时候。作为Time Out Shanghai的创始编辑，我花了将近五年的时间撰写关于上海的餐厅开业（当然也有歇业关门）的文章，从街头摊贩写到米其林厨师。

You’re an Academy Chair for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. What does your role entail?

你是世界50家最佳餐厅排行榜的协会主席。你具体需要做些什么？

I am so fortunate to get to travel the world visiting restaurants on the World’s 50 Best List, from Peru to Moscow. I am so inspired by chefs with big missions and incredible passion.

我很幸运能够前往世界各地的餐馆参观世界50强名单上的餐厅，从秘鲁到莫斯科。我受到厨师们的启发，他们的使命感和激情非常棒。

My specific role is to choose the anonymous panel of voters each year in my region of China and Korea. Their votes are combined with over 1000 other panelists’ chosen by my fellow Academy Chairs around the world, to create the yearly list of the World’s and Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

我的具体工作是每年在中国和韩国地区选择一个匿名的选举小组。他们的投票与我在世界各地的学院教席所选择的1000多位其他成员投票合并，从而创建世界和亚洲50家最佳餐厅的年度名单。

You and your husband Anthony are one helluva power couple. Tell us what he does and how you guys met.

你和你的丈夫安东尼是一对非常有想法的夫妻。告诉我们他做了什么以及你们如何相遇。

Of course we met in a restaurant! My husband Anthony Zhao was a chef at the now-closed Laris at Three on the Bund. At the time, I was writing about Laris for Conde Nast Traveler as one of the top new restaurants in the world. I went in the kitchen to meet the chefs, saw my husband and asked for him to be wrapped up so I could take him home (well, that’s almost how it went).

我们当然是在一家餐馆相遇的啦！我的丈夫Anthony Zhao当时在外滩三号（现已关闭）的Laris餐厅担任厨师。当时，我正在为Conde Nast Traveler杂志撰文，关于世界顶级新餐厅之一的Laris。我走进厨房去见厨师，就遇到了我现在的丈夫，当时我请他打包可以让我带回家（嗯，其实现在看来基本就是这样发展的）。

Since then, he’s retired from the brutal hours of fine dining to open his own successful mid-range restaurants, Holy Cow Hotpot, Mi Xiang Yuan Shanghainese cuisine and his brand new Wenzhou cuisine place, Joyful Restaurant.

从那以后，他从繁忙的高级餐厅的工作中撤出，自己开了几间非常成功的中档餐厅，Holy Cow潮汕牛肉火锅，米香园上海菜和他的全新温州美食餐厅，Joyful Restaurant。

Anthony now has a flexible schedule – so he can hit the gym (he’s been doing MMA for 10 years), practice archery and spend lots of time with our 7-year-old daughter. He also does TV shows, consulting and travels with me often around the world.

安东尼现在的时间表相当灵活 — 所以他可以去健身房（他已经做了MMA 10年），练习射箭，并花了很多时间陪伴我们7岁的女儿。他还经常在世界各地做电视节目，咨询项目和旅行。

You’ve spent your entire career in the business of food and writing about it. Why the move to coaching?

你自己的整个职业生涯几乎都在了美食和写作上。为什么要转向做生活导师？

I love my career in food and in fact I have started doing mindfulness workshops at restaurants around the world, including Blue Hill at Stone Barns and Mirazur in France.

我热爱我之前关于美食的职业经历，事实上我已经开始在世界各地的餐厅做有关正念的研讨会，包括美国的Blue Hill at Stone Barns和法国的Mirazur。

I grew up in a poor household but we greatly valued social justice and community activism. After many years of eating fancy meals, I wanted to grow my career to have a positive impact on the greater public, the kind of people who will never be able to eat at this type of expensive venue.

我在一个贫穷的家庭中长大，但我们非常重视社会正义和社区活动。能有幸多年尝尽不同美食后，我仍希望自己的职业生涯能够对更大的公众产生积极的影响，那些永远无法能够在昂贵场所享受到美食的人们。

I also have done a lot of self-development work and I saw the power of the healing journey in myself and in my relationships. That’s how I decided to become a coach and I now have some overlap in my two careers, such as giving workshops to restaurant staff.

我也做了很多自我发展工作，并且在自己和身边的朋友中看到了治疗之旅的力量。这就是我决定成为一名生活导师的缘由，现在我在美食和生活导师两个职业中，找到一些重叠的空间，例如为餐厅员工举办研讨会。

You have friends visiting Shanghai. What’s the one Shanghainese restaurant you’ll bring them to?

你有朋友来上海的话，你将带给他们去哪一家上海餐厅呢？

The exquisite vegetarian Fu He Hui is one of my favorite restaurants and not just because it’s on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List! The zen atmosphere filled with antiques from the owner’s collection, the beautiful, thoughtful vegetarian cuisine by one of China’s top talents Tony Lu, and the incredible tea pairings all make this place unmissable.

精致的素食餐厅“富和会”是我最喜欢的餐厅之一，不仅因为它在亚洲50家最佳餐厅名单上！餐厅的禅宗氛围，主人收藏的满屋子古董，中国顶级的餐饮奇才Tony Lu准备的美丽，周到的素食，以及令人难以置信的与菜品相配的茶品，都是这个地方不容错过的原因。

Why did you develop a digital coaching course?

你为什么要开发数字教练课程？

I love coaching clients on-on-one and in workshops but I can only reach a limited number of people in a day. I wanted to make this material accessible and affordable to everyone.

我喜欢在私密的一对一辅导客户，但我一天只能接触到有限数量的人。我希望每个人都可以有机会接触并能负担的起这些材料。

Especially in China, I see a lot of repression and hiding from feelings, I see a lot of avoidance of taboo topics. For this audience, I think an online course is a great way people can start self-development work.

特别是在中国，我看到很多人压抑和躲避自己的感觉，我看到很多避免禁忌的话题。对于这些受众，我认为在线课程是人们开始自我发展的一个好方法。

This course is particularly aimed at people who grew up in a Chinese family, whether in the Mainland or abroad. I talk about the huge generation gap, the parenting done through control and sacrifice, and the pressures of too much homework for kids. But I also address a lot of universal issues, such as how to maintain a loving long-term relationship.

我的课程特别针对在中国式家庭长大的人，无论是在国内还是在国外。我会谈到巨大的代沟，通过控制和牺牲实现的养育，以及为孩子们太多功课的压力。但我也谈到了许多普遍问题，比如如何保持长期友好的关系。

Who can benefit from this course?

谁会从课程中获益？

Anyone who’s interested in what’s underneath the surface. Anyone who wants to improve their relationships. I think a lot of us feel there’s more to life than we’re currently accessing.

任何对表面下的东西感兴趣的人。任何想改善关系的人。我想我们很多人都觉得，比起我们目前的经历，生活应该更有活头。

We know we’re avoiding thinking about some of our hardest problems, some of our past traumas, we just don’t know where to begin. In my course I share simple concepts that anyone can understand and apply.

我们知道我们正在回避考虑一些困难的问题，我们过去的一些创伤，我们只是不知道从哪里开始。在我的课程中，我分享了任何人都可以理解和应用的简单概念。

What are some practical tips you share?

您分享了哪些实用技巧？

I share my self awareness practice and how I use it with my mother in law! I have some very practical tips on self-esteem and how to build it.

我分享我的自我认知练习，以及我如何将它应用到我与婆婆的相处中去！我有一些关于自尊以及如何构建自我的非常实用的技巧。

Probably the easiest classes to put to work immediately is on friendship and mentors. I talk about how important it is to actively look for your gurus, as well as friends who inspire and champion you, rather than people who bring you down.

可能最容易实践的课程是友谊和导师。我谈到积极寻找你的导师，以及寻找那些激励和支持你的朋友，而不是那些让你失望的人，这是非常重要的。

