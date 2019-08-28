We love Chinese food, but even for the most devout eaters, it can get too oily, too salty, or too spicy. What’s the first thing that we turn to for the Asian food fix then?

That’s right, Southeast Asian cuisine.

Authentic Southeast Asian cuisine in the heart of Shanghai

The Sukhothai Shanghai is home to an award-winning restaurant URBAN Café, which is praised for delivering authentic Southeast Asian dining experience.

Following that, The Sukhothai Shanghai welcomes Chef Rosarin Sriprathum from Michelin guide Thai restaurant Celadon at The Sukhothai Bangkok to present her handpicked selections to Shanghai foodies.

About Chef Rosarin Sriprathum

“Seeing people happy after eating my food is the reason I chose to become a Chef,” says Sriprathum.

Born and raised in Thailand, Sriprathum began her culinary journey at the age of twenty. Along with her team, she creates authentic Thai flavors while also weaving in avant-garde culinary techniques.

Sriprathum draws inspiration from her grandmothers, who are also Thai Chefs and Thai Pâtissiers. She learned by observing how they prepared food following home-style recipes, which inspired her to explore the world of Thai cuisine.

With over twenty years of experience in Thai cuisine, Sriprathum tries to keep the traditional recipes alive and maintain the original flavor of each dish.

What’s on the menu?

When it comes to Southeast Asian cuisine, we already have personal cravings immediately after hearing “Thailand”.

However, if you need your fantasy sparked, think about crispy duck spring rolls, vermicelli in butterfly pea syrup, or freshly prepared shrimp accompanied by aromatic herbs.

It wouldn’t be real Bangkok without refreshing flavors sprinkled with bursts of sweet, spicy, sour, and salty notes. In that case, opt-in for the pomelo salad, with shredded coconut, ground peanuts, and grilled prawns.

After cleansing the palate, take a bold move with punchy flavors of deep-fried duck confit with tamarind sauce. Glazed duck confit brings subtle sweetness into a well-familiar dish.

Continue the journey with grilled Australian beef cheek coated in Panaeng curry aromas of lemon zest, coriander, and dried chili. Sriprathum has brought her own twist to the dish by cooking it in banana leaves/ An authentic

For the lovers of tradition, fried rice noodles with garlic, chives, crabmeat, and grilled river prawn, Pad Thai, should round up the experience well.

Finish up with a choice of dessert: baked coconut husk, warm glutinous rice ball, or sweet sticky rice with mango.

After Sriprathum’s visit, fifteen of her authentic recipes will be incorporated into the URBAN Café’s menu to continually satisfy all the gourmands in Shanghai.

When?

September 2-15, 12-2pm and 6-9:30pm

What?

Guest Chef Rosarin Sriprathum from Michelin Guide Thai Restaurant Celadon of The Sukhothai Bangkok

Where?

URBAN Café, Level 1, The Sukhothai Shanghai, 380 Weihai Road, Jingan District, 200041 Shanghai

