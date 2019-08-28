In a sight that you certainly don’t see every day, a huge “dust storm” appeared on Wednesday morning in the middle of the city of Hangzhou.

At around 10:30 am, a massive cloud of thick dirt-colored smoke was seen rising up into the air above a downtown street, much to the concern of local residents.

According to city authorities, this event was triggered by an underground cave-in amid construction on a new metro line. The collapse also crushed gas pipes, causing a leak with the smell of gas prevalent in the air.

Nearby residents have been evacuated and the street itself has been closed to traffic. No casualties have been reported.