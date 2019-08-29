To mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic China, a military parade of historic “mass pageantary” proportions is planned to roll through Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on October 1.

According to China’s Xinhua news agency, the scale of the parade will be bigger than those commemorating the PRC’s 50th and 60th birthdays, along with the one in 2015 celebrating the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II.

In case you don’t remember, here’s what that one looked like:

The parade will give China the chance to show off its latest weaponry that it wants the rest of the world to see. At a press conference on Thursday, one of the officials in charge of the event added that it will not be aimed at any other countries or specific situations.

