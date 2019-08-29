A young woman raised eyebrows recently after serving out some food from a college cafeteria window in Xi’an while wearing a low-cut dress.

Video of the woman was posted online by students at the Mingde College of Northwestern Polytechnical University where it attracted considerable interest, leading to an investigation from the school.

It turns out that the woman, surnamed Wang, was no “cafeteria auntie,” but had simply stepped in to help during peak dinner hours at a stall operated by her boyfriend’s father so that students wouldn’t have to wait for their food.

It’s unclear if this act of goodwill violated any food safety regulations at the cafeteria. The school did not say whether the stall had been punished but mentioned that they had lowered the prices of some items at the canteen following student complaints.

Previously, smitten male university students in China have been known to favor stalls staffed by so-called “cafeteria goddesses,” dress for another chance at an interaction with the attractive young canteen worker of their dreams.