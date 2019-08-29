Shanghai is an energetic, vibrant and dynamic metropolis – not only in terms of its modernity but also in terms of diversity of the food and beverage industry.

Shanghai serves up a unique blend of “East meets West”, and the dishes created throughout the city are awe-inspiring, inventive and varied.

To help you navigate the cuisines on offer and make the most of your time, The Asia Collective has created “Hungry in Shanghai”. And we’re excited to announce that “Hungry in Shanghai” has officially launched!

The book is tailored to be a daily helper to those living in Shanghai as well as to visitors who can’t afford to waste time on a bad meal.

There’s something for everyone – travelers, foodies and long-time residents included.

Offering a unique privilege to readers at each of the 40 partner restaurants, “Hungry in Shanghai” gives you the chance to save thousands of hard-earned RMB while dining in incredible Shanghai venues.

“Hungry in Shanghai” team celebrated the official launch in a venue filled with stylish decor, canapés, drinks, and accompanied by KOLs, press, and friends.

The launch offered the first look at the culinary guide, as well as the opportunity to speak with those who created this special guide for your next culinary adventure through the city.

Keen to learn more and get those delicious deals?

Follow @hungryinshanghai on Instagram and Facebook for constant updates on exclusive deals and news.

To purchase your own copy of the book, scan a QR code below!