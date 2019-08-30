With China’s first Costco limiting the number of shoppers inside its store to 2,000 at one time following its opening day insanity, some people have taken to lining up outside the outlet early… like, really early.

According to one Chinese media report, security personnel said that on its second day in business, a long line of customers was already queued up outside the Costco in Shanghai’s suburban Minhang district at 7 am, two hours before the store’s opening. A few of these shoppers had been in line starting from 2 am.

Presumably, this level of fanaticism will wear off shortly but we’ll always at least have the memories. Above, you can check out some photos from Costco’s second day in China. Below, video of the carnage of the first day.