Autumn is often the time of the year when we head indoors, light candles, shake out the soft throws, and stir up a few Hot Toddies.

This cool season, why not mix the routine up a bit with new experiences The Portman Ritz-Carlton has prepared for this fall. A bit of sugar, a pinch of spice, and everything nice (or slightly seductive given a few premium cocktails).

Soirée at The Ritz Bar- A Night of Wonderment

Have you ever had all of your senses tantalized by the dark aesthetic? Immerse into Dark Circus experience to celebrate the 3rd year anniversary of The Ritz Bar & Lounge.

Guests will enjoy the scintillating evening with exceptional concoctions by the bar manager Tural, guest bartenders Leon and Sihao from Native Singapore and live performance by the famous resident DJ Naomi.

During the evening, guests will get a chance to win a complimentary stay in one of Marriott International luxury properties overseas.

It is not only about cocktails and dressing up. Enjoy the dark circus-inspired show, which combines different style acts: dancing, acrobatics and physical theatre in a dynamic and engaging atmosphere and settings.

When?

6 September, 9pm till late. Reservations required.

What?

The Ritz Bar & Lounge 3rd year anniversary Soirée

RMB 150 per person including a welcome cocktail.

Special offer on WeChat eShop (ID: rcportmanSH): RMB 98 per person including a welcome cocktail (limited number of tickets, first come first serve)

Where?

The Ritz Bar & Lounge

Native pop-up bar

The Ritz Bar & Lounge keeps the benchmark of a bar high up and lives up to their reputation. Latest entertaining news: a pop-up bar with two guest bartenders from Singapore’s cocktail bar Native.

Sihao and Leon will be presenting six innovative cocktails from their lab at the pop-up in The Ritz Bar & Lounge for local cocktail aficionados.

Native is a Singapore cocktail bar founded by Vijay Mudaliar with a commitment to using local and regional produce. Rising 34 places in 2018 to No.13 of The World’s 50 Best Bars, it has also won the Highest Climber Award.

Pop Bar Cocktail Menu:

Forager’s Garden

Gin, Ginger Flowers, Calamansi Tonic, Foraged Blue Pea Flowers

Gin, Ginger Flowers, Calamansi Tonic, Foraged Blue Pea Flowers Belimbing

Gin, Starfruit, Sour Plum, Kaffir Lime

Gin, Starfruit, Sour Plum, Kaffir Lime Pineapple

Rum, Old Coconuts, Pineapple Skins, Sri Lankan Spice

Rum, Old Coconuts, Pineapple Skins, Sri Lankan Spice Potong

Rum, Pandan, Tamarind, Gula Melaka, Red Bean, Moringa

Rum, Pandan, Tamarind, Gula Melaka, Red Bean, Moringa Mangosteen

Rum, Mangosteen Vermouth, Coconut Water, Pandan

Rum, Mangosteen Vermouth, Coconut Water, Pandan Jagermalt

Whisky, Jaggery, Pandan, Himalayan Salt

Interested? Head to The Portman Ritz-Carlton and try it for yourself. You can explore and learn about the unique local ingredients of the cocktails while enjoying the flavors of warmer climates.

When?

September 3-7, 7pm till late and during Souk Sunday brunch on September 8

What?

Native’s pop-up bar, cocktails from RMB108

Special offer on WeChat eShop

(ID: rcportmanSH): RMB 98 per glass

Where?

The Ritz Bar & Lounge

