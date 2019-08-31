Brunch, brunch, brunch is the hottest talk around town. We spent the city summer weekends nursing yesterday’s one-too-many drinks or catching up with friends so why not prolong hot vibes transitioning into the winter?

Portman’s Restaurant is coming back with the highly-successful The Sunday Souk brunch inspired by the European South.

The Mediterranean feast is fit for all ages and highlights new Spanish and Moroccan dishes served. Guests will enjoy a lavish selection of all-time favorites.

What is Mediterranean food? Expect this:

Freshly shucked oysters

Shelled seafood

Healthy salads and antipasto

Cold and hot tapas

16 assorted European kinds of cheese

Moroccan soup

Octopus and red wine stew

Black mussels steamed in white wine

Cassoulet selections

Baked rock salt whole seabass

Steamship beef round

Roasted whole lamb

Suckling pig at the carving station

Foie gras live station, barbeques

Doner kebabs

The spread of around 20 authentic Mediterranean desserts.

To complement the feast, choose from one of the free flow beverage packages. Whether you choose unlimited Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut, crafted cocktails, wine, beer or soft drinks it shall be grand!

On 8 September, guests can also enjoy an innovative cocktail from Singapore’s cocktail bar Native guest bartenders.

Scan the QR code below to make your reservation and enjoy the Southern European sun while the falling leaves cover the pavements of Shanghai!

When?

September 8-December 15, Sundays, 12-3pm

What?

The Souk Sunday Brunch



RMB 338 with unlimited coffee, tea, and soft drinks

RMB 438 with unlimited house wine, beer, and weekly rotation cocktails

RMB 538 with unlimited house beverages, weekly cocktails and unlimited Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut

Where?

Portman’s Restaurant at The Portman Ritz-Carlton

Level 1, Shanghai Center, 1376 West Nanjing Road

Shanghai, 200040

RSVP ▼