Brunch, brunch, brunch is the hottest talk around town. We spent the city summer weekends nursing yesterday’s one-too-many drinks or catching up with friends so why not prolong hot vibes transitioning into the winter?
Portman’s Restaurant is coming back with the highly-successful The Sunday Souk brunch inspired by the European South.
The Mediterranean feast is fit for all ages and highlights new Spanish and Moroccan dishes served. Guests will enjoy a lavish selection of all-time favorites.
What is Mediterranean food? Expect this:
- Freshly shucked oysters
- Shelled seafood
- Healthy salads and antipasto
- Cold and hot tapas
- 16 assorted European kinds of cheese
- Moroccan soup
- Octopus and red wine stew
- Black mussels steamed in white wine
- Cassoulet selections
- Baked rock salt whole seabass
- Steamship beef round
- Roasted whole lamb
- Suckling pig at the carving station
- Foie gras live station, barbeques
- Doner kebabs
- The spread of around 20 authentic Mediterranean desserts.
To complement the feast, choose from one of the free flow beverage packages. Whether you choose unlimited Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut, crafted cocktails, wine, beer or soft drinks it shall be grand!
On 8 September, guests can also enjoy an innovative cocktail from Singapore’s cocktail bar Native guest bartenders.
Scan the QR code below to make your reservation and enjoy the Southern European sun while the falling leaves cover the pavements of Shanghai!
When?
September 8-December 15, Sundays, 12-3pm
What?
The Souk Sunday Brunch
RMB 338 with unlimited coffee, tea, and soft drinks
RMB 438 with unlimited house wine, beer, and weekly rotation cocktails
RMB 538 with unlimited house beverages, weekly cocktails and unlimited Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut
Where?
Portman’s Restaurant at The Portman Ritz-Carlton
Level 1, Shanghai Center, 1376 West Nanjing Road
Shanghai, 200040