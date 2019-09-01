Coming back after the summer holiday might be a slightly painful experience. Not only that the realizations of soon-to-come winter are setting in, but our holiday diet may not have been ideal. Having too much sugar, red meat, wine, or other of our favorite indulgences often shows up as extra kilograms or skin troubles.

This is where Kate & Kimi come to your aid! The online supermarket stocks a variety of products that are just better for you.

Instead of loading up on coca-cola, down a bottle of kombucha, and replace the cheese dripping burrito (we still love you, burritos!) with their mighty Mexican wrap.

For those looking to nourish their body in a specific way, they have opened a section called “special diets”. Whether you choose to eliminate animal products, gluten, or are allergic to certain ingredients, it can definitely be a daunting task to put food on the table when shopping at the usual grocery store.

Kate & Kimi cater to four special diets:

Vegan

Paleo

Gluten-free

Superfoods

Saw your friends lose tens of kilograms with paleo? It just got easier to try it for yourself without spending days locked up in the kitchen. All the products are also marked with special signs, so you can forget the careful label reading.

Vegans will find their paradise with veggie burgers, butter, cheese, and even drinking yogurts. Those eating gluten-free can again enjoy cakes, breakfast cookies, and a variety of bread.

Paleo or Caveman diet recommends eating as ancient paleolithic hunter-gatherers did, heavy on proteins and low in carbs, perfect for those trying to lose some holiday weight.

Opening account with Kate & Kimi is easy, and if you refer a friend, you both receive RMB50 in your accounts!

Furthermore, every time you place an order, you will receive a coupon to spend instore, the more you shop, the more coupons you get.

Scan the QR code below to shop for a better diet

↓↓↓