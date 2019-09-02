While mobile payments have now become ubiquitous in China, it appears that not everyone is so proficient at performing them.

Video has recently gone viral of one man’s failed attempt at using his smartphone to pay for his bus fare in Guangzhou. Rather than scanning the appropriate code with the phone, the man instead opts to insert his mobile device into the bus’s coin box and drop it down.

Turns out, this was not an effective method of payment.

The poor guy remained phoneless until the end of the day when staff opened up the coin box, retrieved the smartphone, and handed it back over.