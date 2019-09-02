With the end of summer break and the beginning of a new school semester for kids across China on Monday, it appears that one primary school in the Shaanxi capital of Xi’an has a few kinks to work with its afternoon traffic management.

Photos have hit the Chinese internet showing numerous vehicles parked in the middle of an intersection waiting to pick up their kids. It’s unclear how they plan on getting out once achieving this first goal. Another shot shows the traffic jam extending back a full block with some school buses stuck in the middle.

[Images via NetEase]