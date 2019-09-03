A guy recently kicked a kid in a residential community in the Jiangsu city of Huai’an after the kid carelessly kicked a football which hit his female companion.

Grainy surveillance footage shows the woman being hit with the ball while riding on the back of the man’s scooter. The man pulls to a stop and the woman goes to the ground in apparently excruciating pain.

In retaliation, the guy runs over to the boy who kicked the ball and kicks him hard enough that he’s sent flying off-screen.

The boy’s mom says that her son suffers from bruises after the attack, physical ones but psychological ones as well. She says that he’s now having trouble sleeping because he’s worried about being beaten again.

Police are looking into the incident. They have detained the man for 12 days.

While some netizens have blamed the mom for not looking after her son, most on Weibo appear to agree that the man was way out of line.