In an all too familiar tragedy, eight children were killed in attack outside a primary school in Hubei province on Monday, the kids’ first day back at school following the summer holiday.

Police in the city of Enshi said that they arrested a 40-year-old local man at the scene of the slaughter.

Further information about the crime, including weapon and motive, were not released by police.

Unfortunately, vicious attacks like these involving schoolchildren are nothing new in China. In the early part of this decade, there was an extremely troubling string of incidents involving men bursting into schools and hacking down as many children as they could.

With tight restrictions on guns in China, assailants were forced to use knives or cleavers to carry out their massacres. The government pinned the blame of these attacks on those with mental health problems looking for easy targets.

While the number of these kinds of school stabbings has certainly decreased in recent years, they still do happen from time to time. Last April, a 28-year-old man killed nine kids and injured 10 more in a knife attack near a middle school in Shaanxi province. The man said that he carried out the attack because he had been bullied at the same school a decade ago. He was executed in September.

Last June, a man stabbed two kids to death outside of a primary school in Shanghai. Police said that the man carried out the gruesome attack as a way of taking revenge on society.” He was executed this May.