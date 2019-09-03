What damage can a ping pong ball do as it hurtles at 700 miles an hour through a vacuum tube?

Can you see the shape of sound in a dancing flame?

OH NO! That bowling ball is going to smash him in the face…but it didn’t!

Lifetime professional physics demonstrator David Maiullo brings his scientific “magic” from the world of physics to the off-Broadway stage in That Physics Show!

Based on the hundreds of physics experiments that are presented at physics conferences and in classrooms across the country, That Physics Show features segments on motion, momentum, vacuum, friction, energy, density, fluid motion, sound waves and sound vibration, light waves, temperature and much more from our incredible world: a world controlled by physics.

Language: Chinese

Duration: 100 mins (with 10 mins intermission)

Recommended Age: 4+

演出介绍

一间复古神秘的实验室，怀着科学信仰，WHY博士（澳大利亚）以及他的助手（中国）用诙谐有趣的表演，在舞台上演示数十个经典物理实验，展现力学、光学、电学、声学等多个物理学科领域的奇妙现象，让小朋友和大朋友们了解到身边的物理世界有多么神奇！科学原来这么酷！

演出时长：约100分钟（含10分钟中场休息）

演出语言：中文

建议年龄：4周岁以上

百老汇互动亲子科学剧《物理秀》并不是一场几十分钟的物理实验大合集，它还把生动的舞台表演巧妙地融入到各种科学实验中。不知不觉中，小小的“科学种子”，在观演过程中悄悄埋下，逐渐生根、发芽，长成参天大树。

这场科学盛宴的主角WHY博士和他的助手们会敲击着装满液氮的“鼓”为大家带来一段活力四射的rap；也会在混沌系统的演示中孩子们可以欣赏到一场奇妙的“混沌舞蹈”；



此外，爱迪生著名的“酸黄瓜”实验也被演员们绘声绘色地以话剧的形式演绎了出来。

利用灭火器、自行车轮、可口可乐、篮球、枕头、弹簧绳等小朋友们生活中经常接触到的物件，展示最神奇的物理世界，激发孩子兴趣，引导孩子科学思维。既是游戏，又是物理实验！



孩子们在观演中，可以随时大声喊出自己的正确答案，勇敢表达科学见解。更有机会可以受邀登上舞台，成为WHY博士的临时助手，亲自参与各类有趣的实验。动脑动手，全程互动体验，充分体验物理的不可思议。



在这里，物理不是一门需要考试的学科，不是一堆堆深奥难懂的理论公式，而是一个个有趣的游戏，这样的启蒙方式，谁会不爱物理呢？



WHAT

That Physics Show

《物理秀》

WHEN

10/12, 7:30pm

10/13, 10:30am & 3:30pm

WHERE

ET Space

433 East Yan’an Road, Near South Yunnan Road

上海共舞台•ET聚场

上海市延安东路433号

HOW MUCH

¥80/¥180/¥280/¥380

¥480 (Package for 2)

