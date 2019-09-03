China’s Costco craziness evidently hasn’t died down yet with the store attracting major crowds over the weekend.

Photos from Saturday show a sign outside the store warning potential shoppers that they will have to wait three hours if they want to get inside. Evidently, some are willing to wait this long as dozens of people are seen standing in a line outside that’s only partially covered from the sun.

Following its opening day insanity, Costco announced that the number of shoppers inside its new Shanghai outlet would be limited to 2,000 at one time. In order to ensure they would be part of that number, some people started lining up outside the store as early as 2 am in the morning.

Costco operates through memberships, priced at 299 yuan ($41) a year in China. The company has reportedly already reached its goal of 100,000 members in the country.

