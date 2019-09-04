Showing that it doesn’t take the opening of a Costco to draw an overeager crowd in China, chaos erupted on Wednesday morning when a new supermarket in the Sichuan city of Bazhong opened its doors for the first time.

The Baishang shopping center opened at 7:30 am but there was already a large number of residents waiting anxiously outside by 7:00 am. When the supermarket finally opened its doors, they rushed down the stairs, competing to be the ones inside.

The ensuing stampede resulted in 16 people being injured including one seriously so. Footage of the aftermath shows elderly people lying dazed and unconscious on the steps.

The supermarket has been closed for the time being and the person in charge has been detained while an investigation is underway.