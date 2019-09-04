Are you in need of a post-summer holiday pick-me-up? Whether you’re just getting back in from a paradise island or enjoying some you time at home, restaurant reservation platform Chope has the perfect cure.

Chope sounds like exactly what it does: \chōp\ transitive verb (Singapore slang): to reserve, such as a seat in a fast-food restaurant, by placing a tissue pack or paper on it.

This September, they are inviting you to enjoy whopping savings on your meals at some of Shanghai’s top dining spots!

Every week until the end of the month, choose from 8 different restaurants and slash 80RMB from your bill when booking on Chope platform.

Whether you’re in the mood for authentic Thai dishes or classic British fish & chips, here’s where to save big for this week!

Lost Heaven

Famed for its top-notch Yunnan-inspired cuisine, beautiful setting, and buzzing atmosphere, local legend Lost Heaven offers up a taste of China’s exotic south-west.

Cultural and artistic elements from the region’s ethnic minorities serve as inspiration for the concept and design, while unique cooking techniques pave the way for new and exciting dishes.

Urban Thai

The mouth-watering aromas that hit you when you walk into Urban Thai are the first sign of its excellence.

On top of that, a wide selection of Thailand’s signature eats, large portions, and a wallet-friendly price point makes this your go-to for a taste of Southeast Asia any day of the week.

Kartel Wine Bar

French wine bar and restaurant Kartel is a great choice for everything, from romantic date nights to casual hangouts.

Come for a reasonably priced glass (ahem, bottle) of wine on Xuhui’s most famous rooftop – perfect for catching the sunset on those short-lived balmy autumn evenings – and stay for the delectable bites.

Colca

South American flair meets modern Shanghainese style at Colca! The lively restaurant, product of mastermind behind Shanghai stalwart Azul, rolls out mouthwatering Peruvian cuisine and cocktails.

Think zesty ceviches, smoky meats, fresh seafood, creamy flan, and boozy Pisco sours.

Kagen Teppanyaki

Chic Japanese barbecue spot Kagen Teppanyaki never disappoints with its all-you-can-eat buffet, sets, and à la carte dishes.

The classically minimalist restaurant’s wide range of fresh meats, seafood, and vegetables are griddled to perfection.

Cuivre by Michael Wending

From Foie Gras and Côte de Boeuf to Mousse au Chocolat or Crème Brulée, indulge into the dishes from Southern France in stunning surrounds at this casual bistro.

Space is heavy on wooden décor and channels the cozy vibes of a traditional French ski chalet.

Hooked

A seafood eatery and craft beer bar from the experts behind The Camel, The Bull & Claw, D.O.C, and other popular Shanghai dining spots, Hooked is the place to tuck into authentic fish & chips.

Pick from battered cod, haddock, and halibut, along with less-traditional British dishes, like poke bowls and salads.

Henkes

This three-in-one Italian trattoria, café, and wine bar from Australian chef Craig Willis – who is also behind the likes of Mr. Willis and La Strada – will cure your craving for Italian comfort fare.

The menu is designed around dishes meant for sharing with loaded antipasti platters, gourmet sourdough pizzas, and chewy handmade pasta.

