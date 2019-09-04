A Chinese postgraduate student has been sentenced to eight months in prison after pulling out a fake gun on the campus of a United Kingdom university.

25-year-old Yihe Xiong was studying for a master’s in computer science at the University of Exeter in South West England. On June 19, he waved a black replica firearm in the face of other students at the school’s main campus, telling them that he had “12 bullets in this pistol and if my presentation goes badly I’m going to start opening fire.”

He even pointed the fake gun at several students and made a jerking movement, according to witnesses.

Afterward got around that someone with a gun was making threats, parts of the campus were evacuated and armed police were called in, storming one building.

Following his arrest, Xiong explained that he was only “kidding.”

A local court, however, found nothing funny about his actions, sentencing him to eight months in jail for possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. The judge called the whole thing a “calculated action of breathtaking stupidity.”