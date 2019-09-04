In another thing to add to your list of fears when walking out the door each morning, several pedestrians were crushed recently when strong winds blew over a stretch of temporary road fencing.

Surveillance footage shows the moment that the barrier came crashing down on the unsuspecting passersby in the city of Guangzhou.

It also shows how people immediately rushed out of nearby buses, cars, and shops to help lift the fence and rescue the victims trapped underneath.

Afterward, three of the pedestrians were taken to the hospital.