China is currently hosting the FIBA World Cup but the home team hasn’t given fans much to cheer about, getting knocked out in the tournament’s opening group phase after just three games.

The Chinese team won its first match against Cote d’Ivoire, but then proceeded to lose its next two — an overtime nail-biter to Poland and a trouncing from Venezuela.

While China hadn’t been expected to compete for the title, they did appear to have a decent shot at advancing into the second stage after being placed in likely the weakest group.

Following the Venezuela defeat, chants rang out in the Wukesong Sport Arena calling for head coach Li Nan to be fired.

In the last game of the FIBA World Cup Group Stage, China, as the host nation, were defeated 72-59 by Venezuela and failed to advance to the knockout stage. Over 10, 000 Chinese fans were yelling 'Li Nan Xia Ke (Li Nan class dismissed)', urging the head coach to be dismissed. pic.twitter.com/4s25QZzUYc — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 4, 2019

This is just the latest international failure for China’s men’s basketball team which has been on a slide ever since Yao Ming retired. China hasn’t won a game in the past two Olympics and didn’t even qualify for the last FIBA World Cup.

Meanwhile, despite its extremely large population, the popularity of basketball in the country, and the government’s acute interest in training world-class athletes, China has yet to produce another prospect near to caliber of Yao. There are currently no Chinese players in the NBA.

The team will now move on to the tournament’s consolation rounds where it will have the chance at some degree of redemption… or continued national humiliation.