A Chinese woman was arrested recently at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport after picking up another person’s bag and trying to fly off with it.

The 46-year-old woman named Liu Wenjuan was seen on surveillance camera video picking up the small belt bag and placing it inside her own luggage at a fourth-floor departure lounge before making her way to the waiting area for her flight.

Police viewed the footage after being notified by an Iranian passenger that he had lost his bag in the departure lounge. Inside was $1,441 in cash, a mobile phone, and his personal documents.

Liu was arrested as she was waiting to board her flight. She has been detained and charged with theft at an airport, a charge which can be punished by as many as 5 years in jail… or a 10,000 baht fine ($327).