Hours after burying his beloved pet cat Garlic (大蒜), a man named Huang Yu had second thoughts and returned to the park to dig up his dead kitty.

That dramatic decision in January came after the 23-year-old businessman remembered hearing about a company which specializes in cloning pets. After arriving back home, he put Garlic in his refrigerator and gave that enterprise a call.

Seven months later, on July 21, Garlic was reborn.

The Beijing-based company named Sinogene had established its reputation by using China’s lax cloning laws to create a successful business of cloning dogs. Over the last few years, it has made dozens of dogs, a procedure that costs an owner 380,000 yuan ($53,000).

However, Garlic 2.0 was both China’s and the company’s first cloned kitty. Cats, by the way, cost only 250,000 yuan ($35,000) to clone.

Huang had been very sad following Garlic’s death, which he blames himself for, but now he says he’s very happy with his new cat which he says bears a 90 percent resemblance to his old one.

“In my heart, Garlic is irreplaceable,” Huang told the New York Times. “Garlic didn’t leave anything for future generations, so I could only choose to clone.”

Sinogene is hoping that more and more Chinese pet owners also start making this China. With both disposable income and the popularity of pets in China continuing to rise, the company has the chance to provide many more cats with their 10th lives.