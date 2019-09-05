An American man has been charged with the deaths of three Chinese migrants who he drove across the border in the trunk of his car.

Two days after Neil Edwin Valera, a 50-year-old truck driver from El Paso, crossed the border from Mexico’s Tijuana, police arrived to inspect his BMW, parked in a residential neighborhood in San Diego, following reports of a foul odor and blood dripping from the vehicle.

Inside the trunk, they found the bodies of three Chinese nationals, including a mother and her 15-year-old son.

Further details of this case have not been released. Valera has pleaded not guilty to encouraging aliens to enter the US resulting in death, a charge which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The Chinese consulate in Los Angeles has said that it will reach out to the families of the deceased.