A Chinese app that has been described as an “Instagram knockoff,” made it less than a week before being pulled from app stores after being called out for plagiarism of a different nature.

Named Oasis, or Lüzhou (绿洲) in Chinese, the photo-centric app was launched by Weibo, aka China’s Twitter, for public testing on Monday. Two days later, a Weibo user posted an interesting finding.

The post noted the striking similarity between Oasis’s logo and an image created by South Korean design firm Studio Fnt for the country’s Ulju Mountain Film Festival in 2015.

The user tagged Weibo CEO Wang Gaofei in the post. Wang soon commented back and the app was quietly removed from stores without further explanation.

It’s unclear at this point when or if Oasis will make a comeback. Instagram itself remains blocked in China, leaving room for domestic alternatives to take off.