In a tragic moment of carelessness, a high school student in Shenzhen was killed while walking on a crosswalk on Thursday.

Surveillance footage has gone viral on Chinese social media showing the boy dressed in a school uniform crossing the zebra crossing near to his high school with his eyes straight forward. By the time that he looks to his right, it’s already too late.

A truck driving in the middle of a two-lane road fails to slow down and slams into the kid, sending him flying off-camera.

You can see the video below, viewer discretion is advised:

According to local media reports, the boy was killed in the accident. His death comes on the first week back to school from summer break for children in China. The accident is now under police investigation. It’s unclear if the driver of the truck stopped after hitting the kid.