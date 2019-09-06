A rocket that once helped launch people into space has now found a second life as a themed restaurant.

The restaurant under construction in the city of Hangzhou is fashioned out of the recovered pieces of a Long March 2 rocket which helped blast two Chinese astronauts into space in October 2016.

It is scheduled to open later this month, presumably hoping to be in time to catch the Mid-Autumn Festival crowds. It’s not clear what sort of food the restaurant will serve, but we sincerely hope that Tang will be a drink option.

It’s also unclear how exactly the owner of this restaurant managed to get ahold of a Long March 2. Recently, there’s been a bit of trend in China of turning disused airplanes into restaurants but a space rocket is certainly a new one.