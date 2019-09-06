With Typhoon Lingling passing by out in the East China Sea, it has been extremely wet day on Friday for our fair city of Shanghai with dozens of roads going underwater.

As heavy rains poured down, residents all around the city found streets that were submerged in ankle deep water and some that were even rendered impassable due to flooding. In response, the city has mobilized over 100 pump trucks.

You can check out some images of the flooding below:

Areas across China’s east coast raised rain, wind, and flood warnings on Friday, particulary in Zhejiang and Heilongjiang provinces.

Typhoon Lingling is expected to continue northward, bringing heavy rains to Japan’s Ryukyu Islands before making landfall in North Korea on Saturday morning with force.

