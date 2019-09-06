Taiwan is back at the top of a survey of the best places in the world to live for expats. China, meanwhile, is a bit farther down at number 50.

The Expat Insider 2019 survey from Internations, a global community and information site for those living and working abroad, polled expats in 182 countries and territories around the globe, receiving enough respondents from 64 of the destinations for inclusion in their rankings.

Taiwan was first included in the annual survey in 2016 when it took first place. Since then, its been in the top five including a second-place finish last year.

The survey is ranked according to five main categories: Quality of Life, Ease of Settling In, Personal Finance, Working Abroad, and Family Life.

Taiwan’s lowest rank among those categories is #14 in Ease of Settling In. China, meanwhile, ranks #58 in that category and only really performs well in Personal Finance, at #12.

Hong Kong was also ranked in the survey, coming in at 41st overall. Here’s a bit of breakdown in the rankings of the main categories:

Quality of Life: Taiwan 3; Hong Kong 28; China 55

Ease of Settling In: Taiwan 14; Hong Kong 42; China 58

Working Abroad: Taiwan 8; China 33; Hong Kong 41

Personal Finance: Taiwan 6; Hong Kong 12; Hong Kong 35

Among the subcategories, China ranks dead last in Digital Life and Hong Kong ranks last in Cost of Living. China also ranks near the bottom in Leisure Options, Personal Happiness, Health & Well-Being, Feeling at Home, and Language.

On the other side of the strait, Taiwan is in the top 10 in Travel & Transportation, Health & Well-Being, Feeling At Home, and Career Prospects & Satisfaction.

You can check out the full report here. We leave you with the top 10 places to live for expats:

Taiwan Vietnam Portugal Mexico Spain Singapore Bahrain Ecuador Malaysia Czech Republic