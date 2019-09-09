While generally known for sea travel, Chinese folk deity Mazu (Matsu) was spotted recently traveling by bullet train across eastern China.

The high-speed train departed from the Fujian city of Putian, heading for the Jiangsu city of Kunshan, according to a ticket with the sea goddess’ real name on it (Lin Mo 林默). Video from the carriage shows Mazu sitting calmly inside the train, dressed in a robe of yellow and a heavy-looking hat.

The goddess was reportedly being escorted to Shanghai by her followers for an event. Mazu is believed to protect fishermen and sailors from falling into harm. She’s particularly revered in southern China and parts of Southeast Asia.

Back in 2017, she was spotted flying business class from China to Malaysia with two of her guardians to participate at a ceremony in a Kuala Lumpur temple