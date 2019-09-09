After upsetting millions of Chinese netizens, Mickey Mouse has reversed course, announcing that Shanghai Disneyland regulations will be changed to allow guests to bring in their own food from the outside.

Earlier this year, a student at Shanghai’s East China University of Political Science and Law filed a lawsuit against the theme park after she was stopped from entering with a bag after some snacks were found inside at the gate check.

The student argued that the obvious purpose of the no outside food policy is to increase the income of the park’s catering industry, arguing that it violates the legitimate rights and interests of the consumer. The local consumer council agreed with her assessment, however, Shanghai Disney declined mediation last month.

Meanwhile, the issue became one of the hottest topics on Chinese social media, particulary after it was noted that Disney’s parks in the Western world allow visitors to bring in food from the outside, causing many netizens to declare that they would not be visiting Shanghai Disneyland until its “unfair” rules were changed.

On Friday, Shanghai Disney officials bowed to that pressure, announcing that it would adjust its food policy so that guests would be able to bring in food, just so long as that food does not require preparation and is not sold to other visitors.

The park also said it was looking into ways of making its bag searches a bit friendlier. These rule changes are supposed to go into effect soon.

Shanghai Disneyland hasn’t always had a rule against outside food, updating its policies in November 2017 to include a ban on “food, alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic beverages with volume larger than 600 ml.”

The change was puportedly made to keep the park’s rules consistent with those of other Disney operations — both the Tokyo and Hong Kong Disneylands forbid outside food.