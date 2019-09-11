Last week, restaurant reservation platform Chope kicked off its hot end of summer offer and invited you to dine out while saving money.

This week… drumroll… there is more of it! If there was ever a great time to go and try out new restaurants, it is surely now.



Need more good news? This is only the second week in September that is powered by scrumptious food.

Every week until the end of September, 8 awesome eateries will slash 80RMB off the bill when you book your table!



From South American street food to authentic Italian pizzas, read on to see where you can dine and save this week.

Pasha Turkish Restaurant

One of the first restaurants to serve up Turkish cuisine in Shanghai, Pasha opened its doors in a pint-sized spot on Nanchang Lu in 2009.

Now it is located just across the road in a much larger space and complete with a rooftop terrace. You wouldn’t want to miss the Turkish pide, char-grilled kebabs, and sumptuous mezze platters, would you now?

Azul Tapas & Lounge

This Shanghai mainstay run by local legend Chef Eduardo Vargas has been satisfying cravings for South American and Spanish cuisine for over 15 years.

Treat yourself to gourmet Spanish cold cuts, zesty ceviches, classic Latin American street food. A must try in the restaurant is the Peruvian Chicken Anticuchos.

Cafe des Stagiaires



Come for the party vibes and stay for the extensive selection of reasonably priced drinks and casual eats at Found 158 French hot spot, Cafe des Stagiaires.

The neighborhood bar and restaurant serve up delights like Croque Monsieurs, Oven-Baked Camembert, and Saucisson, alongside a solid selection of pizzas.

Qimin Hotpot Marketplace

Healthy hot pot? We are so in.

From the people behind organic grocer Green & Safe, Qimin Hotpot Marketplace proves that hotpot doesn’t have to be unhealthy. They offer individual pots so you can have it however you like it.

The farm-to-table concept specializes in clean broths and fresh ingredients sourced from a farm in Kunshan.

D.O.C



On a mission for true Italian-style pizzas, chewy home-made pasta, and loaded charcuterie platters? D.O.C is a place for you.

D.O.C comes from the Italian quality assurance label, standing for ‘Denominazione di Origine controllata’. They serve the dishes that show off some of Italy’s finest produce and culinary traditions.

Coconut Paradise

Keep the summer vibes going strong all year round at this Thai eatery, located in the heart of Jing’an.

Set in a prime spot with a large leafy courtyard, and offering a long menu well-executed Southeast Asian classics, it has earned a spot amongst the city’s finest Thai restaurants.

Husk

Tuck into a broad selection of innovative Mediterranean eats at Husk. We are thinking of dishes like Lobster Paella or Beef Carpaccio.

The elegant space – complete with soft mood lighting and chic furnishings – makes it a great spot for romantic date nights. Plus, the drinks; Husk stirs up original house specials and classics with a twist of their own.



Mr. Willis

When it’s Australian comfort eats you’re after, Mr. Willis is your go-to.

A signature restaurant from the chef behind the Mr. Willis Group (Mithai, Bang, La Strada Pizzeria, etc), Mr. Willis turns out home-style sharing dishes. Think the filling and hearty mains of tender roast beef or suckling pig.



To make sure you don’t miss out on next week’s Chopetember deals, follow Chope to stay updated.

↓↓↓