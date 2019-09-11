Chinese media has shared yet more photos showing how now is the time to visit Hong Kong’s theme parks if you want to avoid lines… or seeing other visitors.

Pictures from Tuesday morning show the entrance of the city’s Ocean Park nearly devoid of people with not a soul waiting in a long, snaking queue line and only a couple of tourists milling about inside. The rather desolate images echo those posted several days ago from both Ocean Park and Hong Kong Disneyland.

They come after news broke that Hong Kong’s tourism numbers plunged by nearly 40 percent in August as protests continue to rage on in the city

[Images via Chinanews]