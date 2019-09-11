Another thing has been added to Shanghai’s East Nanjing Road for tourists to take photos of in the form of a police patrol robot.

The robot comes equipped with 5G technology. It can broadcast out safety warnings and connect those in distress with real flesh-and-blood police officers in times of crisis.

As you might have guessed, it also boasts face recognition technology, able to transfer on-site images to police headquarters for analysis.

While it remains to be seen if this robo cop will be able to clean up all crime from the pedestrian street, it has already received the support of passersby, who call it exceptionally cute.