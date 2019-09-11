sportED is, at its core, is a sports academy, focusing on providing the very best training services for players aged 3 years old to adults. It is also much much more, with new exciting programs never seen in China before and unique philosophies perfect for implementing sports in schools and creating a fun, engaging sports community.

With over 40 years of combined international tennis experience and over 10 in China the sportED philosophy is to combine sport and education, using “school like” structured programs, lesson plans and report systems, to ensure the development of well rounded student-athletes.

And after launching 3 new early year programs in China, their main focus is junior development and exposing these new teaching concepts into local and international schools.

And following the success of their Let’s Play coaching method they have a substantial competitions platform with over 25 tournaments a year and over 600 matches played.

15 coaches

3,500+ members

4 new programs

450+ CLIENTS

8 SCHOOLS

How to get your FREE TRIAL?

**Free Tennis Lesson available for players aged 3 years old – adults!**

Step 1

Check locations near you across the city

(check out the flyers below)

Step 2

contact customer service and arrange free assessment/trial

Step 3

Sign up and…

Let’s P-L-A-Y!

sportED Programs