Two women have banned from ever again running in Chengdu’s women’s half-marathon after they were caught riding bicycles during the race.

It’s unclear what the women’s times were or how they thought they would get away with cycling through part of the running course. Their situation has also been reported to the Chinese Athletics Association which could hand down further punishments.

Marathons are gaining in popularity in China but so too is cheating in marathons.

Earlier this year, a Xuzhou marathon runner was disqualified for also using a bike. In an even more memorable incident from late last year in Shenzhen, 237 runners were caught taking a shortcut through some shrubbery, cutting two or three kilometers off the race route.