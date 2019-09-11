It’s officially official! You can now bring your own food into Shanghai Disneyland, with a few caveats.

The theme park has updated its park rules to allow outside food to brought in for self-consumption as long as they “do not require heating, reheating, processing, refrigeration or temperature control and do not have pungent odors.”

This means no instant noodles, no durian, no stinky tofu, and no whole watermelons.

Just in case you’re ever told than an individual can’t make a difference. This rule change was made due to the efforts of a single Shanghai university student who filed a lawsuit against Shanghai Disneyland after she was stopped from entering the park with a bag containing some snacks.

Netizens soon rallied behind the student, particularly after it was noted that Disney’s parks in the Western world allow visitors to bring in food from the outside, causing many to declare that they would not be visiting Shanghai Disneyland until its “unfair” rules were changed.

In addition, Shanghai Disneyland has also announced that it will lighten up on its bag check procedures. Guests will have to open their bags to security but employees will not be allowed to rummage around inside looking for contraband.