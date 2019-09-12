Following the iPhone 11 announcement, Chinese internet users aren’t exactly feeling Apple’s newest device believing that it will soon be stuck in the past.

The main criticism that netizens are voicing about the phone is its total lack of 5G capabilities. China’s telecom companies are expected to roll out 5G in major cities around the country by the end of the year.

“No 5G? Is it outdated once you buy it?” reads one popular comment on a Weibo thread.

In one online poll asking netizens if they planned on buying the iPhone 11, 70 percent of respondents said no. In another poll, 80 percent declared that they wouldn’t be buying the phone without 5G.

This is all bad news for Apple which is hoping to revive its fortunes in China after years of seeing its market share diminish. First Apple found itself losing out to China’s many budget smartphone-makers, but it now finds itself being defeated in a different battle as Huawei expands more and more into premium smartphones.

Huawei’s own 5G smartphone went on sale last month, with over 1 million customers placing preorders.