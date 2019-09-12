A middle school in rural Guizhou province is under fire after video leaked online of the strict measures that the school has undertaken to enforce its no-makeup policy.

In the viral video, a teacher is seen standing outside the school gate with a cloth and a bucket full of makeup remover, scrubbing female students’ faces one by one before allowing them onto campus.

On Wednesday, a school spokesman confirmed the scene, explaining that most students at the school are so-called “left-behind children,” kids whose parents have moved away to urban centers for works leaving their children behind in the countryside with relatives, and therefore teachers feel they are responsible for teaching the students proper values.

The spokesman explained that the school had banned students from wearing makeup, but the ban hadn’t done much good. He conceded that perhaps this new method of enforcement was too “extreme,” but insisted that the school had a responsibility to its students.