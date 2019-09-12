Love the pedestrian portion of Shanghai’s Nanjing Road but just wish there was MORE of it? Well, have we got good news for you!

Shanghai has plans to extend the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street all the way to the Bund, hoping to turn it into the world’s top commercial walking street, according to local government officials.

The pedestrian road is already one of Shanghai’s main attractions, featuring shops, shops, and more shops.

It currently runs between Xizang Middle Road and Henan Middle Road, but will be extended in the coming years. First, two additional blocks to Sichuan Middle Road, and then finally all the way to the Bund.

Huangpu District director Chao Kejian said that this project will get underway at the start of next year.

East Nanjing Road has long been one of Shanghai’s most important thoroughfares. It was built all the way back in 1851, but the now-iconic pedestrian strip was only launched in 1999.

With soon more area to patrol, it looks like the road is going to be needing more face-recognition robots.