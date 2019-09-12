Thinking about heading to Beijing later this month? Well, you may want to put that trip on hold.

The Forbidden City will be literally forbidden to visitors from September 21 to October 1 as Beijing prepares to host what promises to be China’s biggest military parade of all-time to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Nearby attractions, like Tiananmen Square and the National Museum will also be closed, as well as the popular Wangfujing shopping street, though for a shorter period of time.

The same thing happened back in 2015 ahead of the massive military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II. To prepare for that event, Beijing shut down a subway line, tried to scare away all the birds, and made the sky blue.