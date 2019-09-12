Mid-Autumn festival is all about fun. If eating 1000-calorie mooncakes and admiring the moon is your kind of fun.

One of Asia’s largest LGBTIQ dance events, Heaven, is throwing a different kind of party for the famed Chinese holiday. They invite urbanites to burn those mooncake calories on the dancefloor. There may be no mooncakes in Heaven, but there will surely be plenty of semi-exposed buns.

Join one (or all three!) days of partying this long weekend with a superstar DJ Suri (Spain), DJ Tommer Mizrahi (Forever Tel Aviv), DJ Javy & Zackiss(B2B) and others.

The opening party will be hosted at LG Club CITTC Square North Bund, one of the hottest weekly gay dance venue in town.

The main party on September 13 will be held in a spectacular Modern Sky Lab venue. You will have plenty to explore with its three floors and a 30 meters high ceiling.

Special deals offered to post-1995 party goers. They will enjoy concession price tickets. Check out the full line up this weekend and get your dancing shoes on! T-shirts are optional.

September 12 (Thursday)

10pm till late

Opening Party

RMB50-150

September 13 (Friday)

7pm till late

Main party

RMB280-480

September 14 (Saturday)

10pm till late

Closing Party

RMB100-250