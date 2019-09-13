As a regular consumer (a.k.a eater) it can be easy to fall into the oblivion of how much knowledge, skill, and history comes into preparing the food.
The gradual expansion of China’s fine-dining market has brought society’s attention to the questions the food industry faces every day. What ingredients to choose- local or imported? What is the aesthetic of Chinese cuisine? What role does food play in human rights?
These and other questions will be discussed during a whole-day event focused on the food industry. You’ll get a chance to learn from the internationally acclaimed chefs, food journalists, CEOs, and writers.
TastyTrip Gastronomic Forum has specially invited a number of restaurant operators and food writers to bring their knowledge to the table and to provide different ideas and point of views to discuss the latest topics and provide information on the current fine dinging industry.
This year TastyTrip hopes to engage all parties in the forum.
The conference will provide bilingual interpretation and allow chefs, media, foodies, and food lovers from all over the world to talk about the future of fine dining.
The list of speakers
- Winner of Asia’s 50 Best Lifetime Achievement Award 2018, Andre Chiang
- Executive Chef of Wing Lei Palace, Tam Kwok Fung
- Executive Chef of 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA Shanghai, Riccardo La Perna
- Chef & Founder of Yuzhilan, Lan Guijun
- The first female Michelin-starred chef in Mainland China, DeAille Tam
- Owner Chef of Stone Sal Restaurant & Bar, Lin Zhengu
- Executive Chef of Maison Lameloise Shanghai, Yann Klein
- Chef of Machiya Sushi, Ichinohe Naoki
- Owner of Hao Noodle (New York Times 2-Stars) & Madam Zhu’s Kitchen, Zhu Rong
- Owner of Oriental House, Bei-Ping
- Entrepreneur, consultant & FOOD+ journal publisher, Former Director of Michelin Maps & Guides (Greater China), Florent Bonnefoy
- Authoritative Food & Travel Writer based in Paris, Hsieh Chung-Tao
- Founder of Taster & blogger of Self-taught Gourmet, Liz Kao
- CEO and Head of Creative Resources of LEGLE FRANCE, Desmond Chang
- Founder of TastyTrip, Jocelyn Chen
Where?
Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai (Weihai Road)
What?
Tasty Trip Gastronomic Forum
Original price：1,680RMB
Special price：1,280 RMB
10% off for a 6-person group ticket
(Deadline for registration: September 30th, includes luncheon and interpretation)
When?
29th, Oct. 2019 (Tuesday)
See full agenda below
