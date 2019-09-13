As a regular consumer (a.k.a eater) it can be easy to fall into the oblivion of how much knowledge, skill, and history comes into preparing the food.

The gradual expansion of China’s fine-dining market has brought society’s attention to the questions the food industry faces every day. What ingredients to choose- local or imported? What is the aesthetic of Chinese cuisine? What role does food play in human rights?

These and other questions will be discussed during a whole-day event focused on the food industry. You’ll get a chance to learn from the internationally acclaimed chefs, food journalists, CEOs, and writers.

TastyTrip Gastronomic Forum has specially invited a number of restaurant operators and food writers to bring their knowledge to the table and to provide different ideas and point of views to discuss the latest topics and provide information on the current fine dinging industry.

This year TastyTrip hopes to engage all parties in the forum.

The conference will provide bilingual interpretation and allow chefs, media, foodies, and food lovers from all over the world to talk about the future of fine dining.

The list of speakers

Winner of Asia’s 50 Best Lifetime Achievement Award 2018, Andre Chiang

Executive Chef of Wing Lei Palace, Tam Kwok Fung

Executive Chef of 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA Shanghai, Riccardo La Perna

Chef & Founder of Yuzhilan, Lan Guijun

The first female Michelin-starred chef in Mainland China, DeAille Tam

Owner Chef of Stone Sal Restaurant & Bar, Lin Zhengu

Executive Chef of Maison Lameloise Shanghai, Yann Klein

Chef of Machiya Sushi, Ichinohe Naoki

Owner of Hao Noodle (New York Times 2-Stars) & Madam Zhu’s Kitchen, Zhu Rong

Owner of Oriental House, Bei-Ping

Entrepreneur, consultant & FOOD+ journal publisher, Former Director of Michelin Maps & Guides (Greater China), Florent Bonnefoy

Authoritative Food & Travel Writer based in Paris, Hsieh Chung-Tao

Founder of Taster & blogger of Self-taught Gourmet, Liz Kao

CEO and Head of Creative Resources of LEGLE FRANCE, Desmond Chang

Founder of TastyTrip, Jocelyn Chen

Where?

Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai (Weihai Road)

What?

Tasty Trip Gastronomic Forum

Original price：1,680RMB

Special price：1,280 RMB

10% off for a 6-person group ticket

(Deadline for registration: September 30th, includes luncheon and interpretation)



When?

29th, Oct. 2019 (Tuesday)

See full agenda below

↓↓↓

