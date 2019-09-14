The country of islands, spicy food, beaches, and mountains- Indonesia.

Those who had a chance to explore the place will always want to go back and if the chance didn’t present itself yet, this week-long festival is a perfect opportunity to take the first steps!

What can be a better way to discover a country than food?

Seriously, there isn’t any other.

A week-long celebration of Indonesia

To promote Indonesia to the Shanghai community the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia will hold Indonesia Week (INAWeek) 2019 at the Oriental Pearl Tower (OPT) Plaza, Shanghai on 20 – 26 September 2019.

Shanghai’s only real Indonesian food restaurant Bali Bistro will be representing the best of the country’s culinary treasure during the week dedicated to the Indonesian culture. Their booth will be open September 20-22.

Not only will you be able to taste authentic Indonesian cuisine, but also enjoy a cup of coffee from an organic farm in Toraja, South Sulawesi. It is brought to Shanghai by Balini Coffee.

Win tickets to Bali or Jakarta

During the festival, you will have a chance to win round tickets to Jakarta or Bali! How? Just be in the right place at the right time. The MC of the festival will announce the contest sponsored by Garuda Indonesia any time on 20-22 September.

A week of dancing, fashion, and food

Check out what will be going on for the whole week. Psst- there will be food. The booths will open at 10am daily and will stay open until supplies last or until around 7pm.

20-22 September

Indonesian Music, Traditional Dance, Cultural Show at Oriental Pearl Tower Plaza

21 September

Indonesia Fashion Show: Indonesian traditional heritage and modern fashion style by Ferry Sunarto and Mandiri Bank – Shanghai Branch

Throughout the week



Indonesia Culinary Festival (until September 30)

Taste the Indonesian cuisine and feel the Indonesian atmosphere at Oriental Pearl Tower Revolving Restaurant and Coca Cola Restaurant and don’t forget to support Shanghai’s Bali Bistro !

Taste the Indonesian cuisine and feel the Indonesian atmosphere at Oriental Pearl Tower Revolving Restaurant and Coca Cola Restaurant and don’t forget to support Shanghai’s ! Indonesian Destination Photo Exhibition

33 Photos of Indonesian Top Tourism Spot of Bali and Beyond displayed at the 4.2 urban corridor Oriental Pearl Tower.