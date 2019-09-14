Djembe is also known as the African drum, the representative instrument of Manding culture in West Africa. Djembe has a long history, which is originated from Marley Dynasty (BC 500) built by the Manding people in the 13th century. With tones of low, medium and high, it is one of the representative and important percussion instruments from the origin of percussion music. Nowadays Djembe has already been spread around the world and played its unique role in different kinds of music and training area.

The grand updating of interactive instruments, the superb debut of REMO Djembe

The interactive instruments are upgraded into a totally new level in 2019. Upholding the high quality performance standards, the Grand Boat Culture introduced Djembe of international famous brand REMO at a hefty cost. It’s said that each Djembe cost around 2000yuan. We wish to bring the best musical interactive experience to children through the international high quality percussion instruments.

Please read before you place your order:

1. ADMISSION BY TICKETS ONLY.

2. ONE TICKET FOR ONE PERSON ONLY (including children).

3. Please pay online as soon as you place your order.

4. Seat selection is not available for this show. The best seats from the remaining would be guaranteed after you paid the order.

5. If you order the tickets 2-3 days before the show, please pick up the tickets at the front desk before the show. Please be prepared to provide your name and phone number registered for your order.

时长：约75分钟（无中场休息）

演出语言：中文

适宜年龄：2+

儿童入场提示：儿童全票，一人一票入场

WHAT

Samajam：You Are The Show 2

你是演奏家 2 • 超级金贝鼓

WHEN

11/8, 7:30pm

11/9, 10:30am & 3:30pm

10/10, 10:30am & 3:30pm

WHERE

ET Space

433 East Yan’An Road, Near South Yunnan Road

上海共舞台 • ET聚场

延安东路433号，近云南南路

HOW MUCH

¥180/¥280/¥380

¥480 (Package for 2 x ¥280)

¥700 (Package for 3 x ¥280)

