Did you think we wrote “nuts” one too many times? Well, get ready for more because this is all for our loyal lunch box brighteners and snacking companions- nuts!

Even if you are standing steadily in the camp of “not a fan”, we got news to break to you. Everyone’s beloved peanut butter and Nutella are both made from nuts! So go on and change your mind.

What’s in it for me?

Eating nuts on a regular basis can help to improve your health. Cashews, almonds, and peanuts can help lower your cholesterol (your heart will thank you).

They can aid digestion, prevent diabetes, strengthen your bones, help in weight loss, or even prevent hair loss. All of these benefits come with the nutrients and unsaturated fatty acids that nuts are full of.

As mentioned before, nuts are great to snack on. They aren’t expensive and you can easily take them with you wherever you go.

It contains minerals, magnesium, protein, manganese, fiber, calcium, phosphorus, zinc, folic acid, and many other essential nutrients.

It is also one of the best sources of vitamin E, with just one ounce providing 37% of the recommended daily intake.

But what about calories?

Afraid of calories? Not to worry, nuts are the good kind of fat (like avocado or high-quality olive oil) and by taking care of your nutrient intakes can lower hunger signals so you don’t reach for potato chips or other empty calories.

Where do I sign up?

With the variety of nuts and their products available, the only trouble we run into is choosing a good quality product. Here is where the online supermarket Kate&Kimi comes in.

They stock a selection of products with nuts, so whether you are cashew or almond lover- there will be something for you.

What’s on the menu?

Browsing their online store (oh yes, you can get it all delivered, no need to spend your time going to the store) you can find:

High quality imported nuts and dried fruit

Healthy bites

Energy bars (including the newest Zen bar)

Drinks: coconut yogurts made from with Real Coconut Meat

Nut butter: cashew butter, peanut butter, almond butter (made by Blue Sky Kitchen and Mamie Gourmande)

Breakfast oat cookies: Banana Walnut (no processed sugars)

Feeling nutty yet? Head to their store and stock up on easily transportable nutrients. Winters are cold and long!

