Alibaba founder Jack Ma appears to be enjoying his retirement, experimenting with some quite unusual flavors of ice cream in his spare time.

Ma resigned as Alibaba chairman last Tuesday, going out in a grand spectacle featuring him rocking out on the back of a truck circling around an Olympic-sized sports stadium while being applauded by 50,000 employees.

By Saturday, Ma had changed out of his studded leather jacket and paid a visit to his company’s annual Taobao Maker Festival in Hangzhou where he was spotted trying out two scoops of Maotai-flavored ice cream.

Maotai is China’s favorite brand of baijiu, the infamously strong Chinese liquor favored by big shots across the country. From the initial viral video, it’s unclear if Ma actually enjoyed the taste of the dessert, though the stand owner claimed that he thought it was okay.

In another clip, he is seen nodding a “good” after a few seconds of contemplation. Though, the reaction does seem a tad insincere.