Tens of millions of people went sightseeing in China over the long three-day weekend to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival.

The country’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism has put the number of tourists traveling around during the holiday at 105 million, up 7.6 percent from last year.

Of course, this is all really just a warm-up for the real show, Golden Week, which kicks off next month. Last year, China saw 726 million trips made during that magical time of the year.

[Image via NetEase]