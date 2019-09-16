Delicacies from the sea are a safe bet for any occasion. Whether you are treating yourself to a weekday dinner or taking your significant other (your lobster, so to say) for a romantic date- salmon won’t let you down.

Known in Shanghai as “the cozy spot”, Cotton’s is now serving up a feast for those missing the sea. Get comfortable in their outdoor dining terrace and enjoy a glass of champagne with your oysters. Or maybe two.

Not into oysters or salmon tartar? The good ol’ fish and chips is sure to do the trick, just add mayo to it.

Check out what’s on the menu below.

Avocado Salmon Tartar

A tower of goodness. Avocado, mango, and smoked salmon. A blend of fresh fruits balances out salmon and delivers fresh and smooth flavors.

Grilled Salmon filet

A generous slice of salmon resting on a bed of kale with pieces of creamy avocado.

Perfectly crispy outside an tender inside, salmon is served with bits of sweet watermelon and onion comes together in a fragrant symphony.

Pan-Fried Codfish

Soft cod is matched with zesty lemon, juicy tomato, and butter.

Oysters

Fresh oysters imported directly from Canada. The best way to taste the sea!

Mussels

Soft mussels straight from New Zealand.

Seafood Platter

Can’t choose? Oysters, whelks, tiger prawns, and mussels throw a punch of Mediterranean flavors. Served on a boat of crushed ice, garnished with lemon and wine sauce. Best shared!

Fish & Chips

Classic English flavor, you just can’t beat that. Hand-cut potatoes bring in a more sophisticated twist.

When?

Monday – Thursday 11am-2am

Friday/Saturday 11am-4am

Sunday 11am-midnight

What?

Cotton’s new seafood menu

Where?

132 An Ting Rd

near Jian Guo Xi Lu, Shanghai

and

294 Xinhua Lu, near Dingxi Lu

