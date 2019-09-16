Just in time for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, a new glass slide opened over the weekend in a scenic part of Henan province allowing brave tourists to glide down a forested hill among the trees.

The slide takes visitors riding on rafts on a tour of the Ganshan National Forest Park, located near the city of Sanmenxia. It’s thousands of meters long and drops down 100 meters in elevation over its winding course through the woods.

As fun as this may look, we would urge caution before packing up and heading off to the wilds of Henan.

Back in June, one person was killed and six others injured after they went flying off a similar glass slide at a scenic spot in Guangxi which had become slippery following rain. While, earlier in the year, two people were killed and 12 more injured after falling off of the ”world’s longest slide“ at a Sichuan theme park.